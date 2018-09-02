Police search for suspect after man stabbed in Sydney, N.S.

Police are searching for a suspect after a 29-year-old man was stabbed several times in downtown Sydney, N.S., Saturday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police received a 911 call about a stabbing shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived on Liberty Street they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital and is in serious condition, police said.

Police spoke to witnesses on the scene, and believe the man was stabbed on Dorchester Street.

It doesn't appear to be a random act, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, but police have released few other details.

They're asking anyone with information to contact Cape Breton Regional Police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca.