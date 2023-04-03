Cape Breton Regional Police to continue covering 100-series highways despite cancelled RCMP deal

Nova Scotia RCMP say regional police will still have to attend calls on the 100-series highways in Cape Breton County, even though the police cancelled a longstanding deal last week to work together with the Mounties on highway patrol.

Regional Police Chief Robert Walsh ended the agreement on April 1, saying he wanted two extra officers to focus on local priorities.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, who speaks for Nova Scotia RCMP, said now that the memorandum of understanding has been cancelled, the Mounties will spend more time in Richmond, Victoria and Inverness counties and in Eskasoni.

"For 100-series highways, our RCMP traffic services units will still proactively be patrolling the highways," he said.

"This means with the MOU ending that we are not the primary responders to calls for service. If someone was to call 911, for example, on 100-series highways, the Cape Breton regional police would be answering the call."

Agreement cancelled

RCMP will still be seen on Highways 104, 105 and 125 in Cape Breton, but within Cape Breton County, they will be seen less often, Tremblay said.

"If our officers are nearby, they will certainly assist and respond as needed as first responders for the public safety first and foremost," he said.

On Monday, Walsh said that news comes as a surprise.

"It wasn't anticipated," he said. "It's our understanding that the 100-series highways are actually the jurisdiction of the RCMP right across the province, outside of any MOU."

Under the former agreement, RCMP paid the regional police service nearly $350,000 a year to provide two officers who worked in RCMP vehicles on traffic enforcement.

Deal ended early

RCMP say the deal was first struck in 2006 and was renewed for five years in 2020, but police ended it two years early.

During budget talks last week, Walsh said the deal used to be profitable for the regional police, but the cost has risen, and the officers are needed for other duties in Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

In the meantime, the chief said the regional service will not abandon the main highways in the municipality and he is now contacting the provincial Department of Justice to seek clarification on which police agency is responsible for the 100-series highways.

Walsh is also hoping to negotiate a new deal with RCMP later this year.

"Public safety is and always will be our priority," he said.

"In the interim, we'll continue to work with our partners in the RCMP to ensure that there is appropriate response on these roadways that fall within the CBRM."

