Details scarce after Cape Breton Regional Police cars crash

Cape Breton Regional Police aren't saying much after two patrol cars crashed early Tuesday morning.

Police closed off a section of Highway 125 around Sydney, N.S., for several hours starting around 4 a.m.

Insp. Stephen MacKinnon said the patrol cars were heavily damaged, but the four officers involved only suffered bumps and bruises.

One went briefly to the nearby regional hospital with soreness, but was treated and released.

Cause of crash under investigation

MacKinnon said the officers were responding to a call, but he would not elaborate.

"That's part of the investigation piece that'll come out with the full investigation part, so yeah, I'll just leave that there," he said.

MacKinnon said the cause of the crash is unknown.

"We're more, at this point, worried about the condition of the officers, so they were kind of shaken up, it was coming to the end of their shift and we want to make sure that they're OK," he said.

"So what we want to do is put their primary care first. They will come back and be interviewed in terms of what happened with that accident, because of the nature of it."

MacKinnon said an investigation is ongoing and that more details will be released when that is done.

MORE TOP STORIES