Boy, 14, charged with assault after officer injured with pencil

A student at Breton Education Centre in New Waterford, N.S., has been charged with assault after police say a school liaison officer was attacked with a pencil.

Cape Breton Regional Police said the officer was helping school staff deal with an unco-operative student at about 9 a.m. Wednesday when the teenager threatened to harm staff and the officer.

"As a result, the officer proceeded to place the student under arrest and while doing so, the student injured the officer's face with a pencil in his hand," police said in a news release.

Police said the injury was not serious.

As a precaution, school administration secured the middle school and additional police officers responded.

A 14-year-old New Waterford boy was taken into police custody and released on a promise to appear in Sydney youth court on Dec. 5 when he'll face charges of uttering threats and assault with a weapon.