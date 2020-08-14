New CBRM council prepares to take office amid 'uncertain future'

On her first day at city hall in Sydney, N.S., after the municipal election, Amanda McDougall went to the councillors' office to check for mail.

It took her a few moments to remember she should be checking in at the mayor's office.

McDougall, who was elected Oct. 17 as mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, will be sworn in Thursday night along with the rest of council.

For the one-term councillor who defeated incumbent mayor Cecil Clarke, the interim period has been a series of adjustments.

"It's been familiar, but unfamiliar at the same time," said McDougall.

McDougall, the former executive director of environmental agency ACAP Cape Breton, said she worked with her employer to ensure a smooth transition for her interim replacement.

No transition meeting for mayor's office

However, McDougall said there was no transition meeting with the outgoing mayor.

Clarke said when he was first elected in 2012, the transition from former mayor John Morgan was cordial, but brief. He started by meeting senior municipal staff and had his own transition team ready to help.

Clarke said he and mayor-elect McDougall exchanged texts after the election, but he didn't think it was necessary to meet because his successor was already familiar with the inner workings of city hall.

His transition plan included clearing out his office right away, handing over security passes and making way for the new mayor "as seamlessly as possible."

Cecil Clarke says his transition plan was to vacate the mayor's office as quickly as possible. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"I vacated as fast as possible, which was the next day, and worked with staff to get everything transferred ... so that you have a nice clean break and then someone has a fresh, good start," Clarke said.

Clarke said he has not decided yet what he will do now that he is out of office.

"Right now it's time to recharge and renew, and that's what I've been doing," he said.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to be engaged in my community and my church, and at the same time, look forward to what will come next in my professional career. But I'm not in a rush to jump with those choices at this time."

CBRM city hall will have its new mayor and councillors sworn in Thursday night. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

McDougall said the last couple of weeks have been a whirlwind of meetings with community groups, municipal staff and councillors.

The mayor-elect has also been working with staff to plan councillor orientation sessions, because only four of the 12 council members were returned to office.

Swearing-in Thursday night

McDougall said one of the biggest challenges has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new mayor and council is expected to begin Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Joan Harriss Cruise Pavilion.

It will not be open to the public or media, but will be live-streamed on CBRM's YouTube channel.

McDougall said it was important for council members to be able to invite a small number of family members and yet keep people safe.

"There was fear that we would have to do this virtually, but we are now going to be a working bubble," she said.

The first official council meeting will be held later this month, McDougall said, but the council chambers can't be used because of restrictions around gathering size and distancing.

She said CBRM is looking at alternatives, but it's not yet clear how councillors can meet in person, vote on motions and stay far enough apart, and include the public in council meetings.

"It's such an uncertain future, but we know we have to keep working, so how do we get creative enough to do both?" McDougall said.

