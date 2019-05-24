Cape Breton Regional Hospital on overcapacity alert

The Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S, issued an alert to staff on Thursday, saying it was overcapacity in some areas.

Nova Scotia Health Authority spokesperson Greg Boone said it's the first time the regional hospital has sent out a "capacity alert." The notice replaces the health authority's former "code census" alert.

"We're at a point where we're having difficulty admitting patients through the emergency department and because of that fact that we don't have as many available beds as we'd like," he said. "Some days we don't have beds available for admission."

Boone said the alert was designed to let staff know the emergency department was severely over capacity and asks staff to do everything possible to free up inpatient medical and surgical beds, to make room for those being admitted.

In the past few weeks, he said it's been not uncommon to see up to two dozen patients admitted in the emergency department and as many as another 15 waiting for results or consultations.

Boone said the regional hospital's staff are moving patients to hospitals in their home communities and assessing opportunities to discharge other patients.

"It's no surprise that our regional emergency department has been extremely busy for weeks and weeks now," said Boone.

He said the temporary closures of other community ERs is partly to blame.

"We have, on any given day, 20 or more vacant beds in our in community hospitals," he said, citing Glace Bay where 23 inpatient beds are vacant.

Those beds have been closed because some family doctors in the community are no longer admitting or treating in-hospital patients while they are in pay negotiations, said Boone.

Nurses from the Glace Bay hospital have been moved to the regional hospital inpatient units to help cover the increased volume.

Boone said there's no way of knowing how long it would take to clear the capacity problem at the regional hospital.

"You can't put a specific timeframe or prediction on a capacity situation," he said. "It depends on on all the factors that are identified to help reduce the challenge or mitigate the challenge. The strategies that are employed … may work in one area, some strategies may work in another."

