Cape Breton Regional Hospital expansion another step closer to construction
Bids on contract to manage construction due Oct. 30
The Nova Scotia government is moving ahead with plans to expand the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, announcing Tuesday it is now inviting companies to bid on a contract to manage the construction of a new building at the site.
The province is spending $100 million to build a new emergency department, critical care department and cancer centre. Those services will be housed in a new 190,000-square-foot building to be built at the back of the hospital.
The new building will be connected to the current hospital by a pedway. Construction on the expansion is expected to begin next year. Once complete, the hospital will have a lot more space.
The new emergency room will be twice as large as the current one, the new cancer centre will double in size, and the critical-care department will be more than three times as large, according to a joint news release from the departments of infrastructure renewal and health and the Nova Scotia Health Authority.
Companies have until Oct. 30 to submit a bid on the project.
The construction is part of the CBRM Health Care Redevelopment project, which officials hope will transform health care in the region.
In a news release, the province said the project will improve access to care, create more reliable services and modernize health-care facilities. The release also stated the improved work environment could help recruit and retain health professionals.
