Cape Breton recreation complex dome will remain deflated for now

The Cape Breton Health Recreation Complex dome at Cape Breton University may continue to be deflated for the foreseeable future.

Staff have kept the dome deflated since the fall because they are unable to host rentals or athletic clubs due to pandemic restrictions. The dome will need some repairs before it can be inflated again.

Ken MacLean, the complex's president, said several options are being considered.

"Our plan is not to have it down permanently," said MacLean. "We're either going to fix it or replace it with something similar."

The dome has been on the university campus for over 10 years. In that time, the structure has been damaged and deflated by the elements three times.

In the most recent case, the dome fell after an ice buildup last February.

MacLean said if a new dome is purchased, it would be better equipped to stand up to Cape Breton weather.

"There's different dome designs and wire structures that keep them in place that make a difference in different climates," he said.

If the decision is to fix the current dome, the goal would be to start work in the spring or summer in order to have it available in the busy months in the fall.

MacLean said the winter is busy, too, with the dome typically in operation 80-100 hours per week.

"It's a very busy place," said MacLean. "You can get a couple thousand people in there during the week."

The dome is used for a variety of sports including soccer, football, baseball, rugby, golf and athletics. Groups that use it range from CBU athletes, intramural activities, and public rentals.

