When Pride Cape Breton named its grand parade marshal this year, it probably didn't expect to also get a whole team of young parade marshals.

But that's what happened when the board selected Chantelle Butts. Butts is the community outreach worker with Caperbase Outreach Services.

Butts is well-known in the LGBTQ community for work with youth. Butts and a colleague created the program Diverse Directions.

It's a partnership between Caperbase and SchoolsPlus that provides summer programming for queer youth in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality.

Butts didn't expect to be chosen by Pride Cape Breton but was humbled by the honour.

"I really didn't want to be the one leading the parade so I asked for my youth to come with me," said Butts.

A need for acceptance

As much as things have changed, Butts said there are still many kids who don't have an accepting figure in their lives. That's why many of the youth refer to Butts as their "gay-mom" as a term of endearment.

"We see a lot of kids who use one name with me and use a different name at home, or I see kids out with me and tell me they are gay, or bi, or pan and then when they get home they put their flags away," said Butts.

Although many teens still struggle at home, schools are more welcoming than they once were, said Butts.

"The kids are more 'woke' as they say," Butts said.

Finding your tribe

However, Pride festivities are especially helpful for people who might not be accepted at home or are nervous about coming out of the closet.

"They say 'find your tribe' so that's why Pride is so important, being around a bunch of people who are accepting, even if it's just for a week," said Butts.

Butts plans to forgo the convertible usually used by the parade marshal. Instead, Butts will walk in front alongside 50 or more youth, many of whom are walking in the parade for the first time.

"It's super empowering to walk in the parade ... everyone decked out in their best rainbows, best flags, and walking through all these people who are clapping and cheering and smiling just to see you."

The 2019 Pride Cape Breton parade begins at noon this Saturday in Sydney.

