Man with spina bifida blames paperwork snafu for 'scary' pressure sore

A Cape Breton man suffering from a painful pressure sore he worries could lead to serious medical complications is blaming the problem on a bureaucratic bungle related to his wheelchair seat.

George Cartwright of Sydney Mines, N.S., has spina bifida and received a new wheelchair in February 2016 from the Nova Scotia Rehabilitation Centre in Halifax.

Within three days, he said, an issue with poorly fitted footrests led to sores on his feet, and he ended up on several courses of intravenous antibiotics.

At one point, he said, the sores became so bad he developed a bone infection and his doctor said his feet might have to be amputated.

He said he eventually fixed the problem himself by placing a pillow on the footrests.

Cartwright said he was able to fix the problem with the footrests of his wheelchair, but needs a new seat. (Gary Mansfield/CBC)

But last fall, Cartwright said, a sore developed on his thigh, and a specialist in Sydney told him the seat on his wheelchair was too short.

Because the equipment to mold a new cushion was not available in Sydney, Cartwright went to Halifax to be fitted for a new cushion on Jan. 11, 2019.

Nearly a month later he contacted Easter Seals, an organization that works with the Nova Scotia Health Authority to provide mobility equipment, to find out when he could expect his new cushion.

This photo shows the pressure sore on Cartwright's thigh as it first developed in the fall of 2018. (Submitted)

Cartwright said Easter Seals told him it hadn't received the necessary paperwork. That's when he contacted the health authority employee who originally fitted him for the cushion.

"I called her up and asked, 'Where is that paperwork that you said you would put a rush on?' She said, 'Oh it must have slipped through the cracks.' No apology or nothing."

Cartwright said his thigh is already infected and he's taking two types of antibiotics.

"If that infection gets out of control, it could be a major problem," said Cartwright. "In my mind, this is a case of neglect."

He said it's not an option for him to stay out of his wheelchair to let the sore heal. The wheelchair is his only way to move around and keep up with his three-year-old son, Avery.

This photo shows the worsening pressure sore on Cartwright's thigh. (Submitted by George Cartwright)

Cartwright said the paperwork has since been submitted to Easter Seals. An official with the organization confirmed that for the CBC.

Cartwright said he hopes his cushion will be ready in weeks, not months.

"I don't feel very good," said Cartwright. "It's kind of scary."

In an email, a spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority said they cannot discuss individual cases because of provincial privacy legislation.

However, the official said the health authority "continues to work with the patient to try to meet his needs."