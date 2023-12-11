Cape Breton police seize 2.2 kilos of cocaine, several hundred grams of ecstasy in drug bust

Two Cape Breton men are facing drug trafficking charges after regional police seized a large quantity of cocaine, ecstasy and cash.

Spokeswoman Desiree Magnus said officers stopped a vehicle in Sydney's Westmount neighbourhood last Thursday and found several hundred grams of cocaine.

After searches at homes in North Sydney and Alder Point, police found 2.2 kilograms of cocaine, 380 grams of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and close to $5,000 in cash.

Police also seized a 2021 Ford F-150 truck, which Magnus said was related to the offences.

"It is a significant amount" of cocaine, Magnus said.

Recent cocaine seizures are usually in the hundreds of grams, she said.

Both men are charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

One is also charged with trafficking cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking ecstasy and possession of property (cash) obtained by crime.

The men appeared in Sydney provincial court today, but their cases were remanded to Tuesday afternoon.

