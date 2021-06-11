Cape Breton police seize $200K worth of drugs

Cape Breton Regional Police have seized $200,000 worth of drugs, including pure cocaine and prescription pills, from two residences in Sydney.

Police charged two men after executing search warrants Thursday evening at residences Rotary Drive and Rockcliff Crescent.

Police say they netted nearly a kilogram of cocaine, along with the prescription pills Percocet, amphetamine, hydromorphone, Gabapentin and morphine. They also seized several thousand dollars in cash.

Police charged Keith Cordell Anderson, 43, and Jarvis S. Lucas, 54, with cocaine trafficking.

Anderson is also charged with trafficking morphine, oxycodone, hydromorphone and amphetamine. He faces additional charges of having property obtained by crime, having a prohibited weapon and breaching court orders.

