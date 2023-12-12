Cape Breton police searching for missing Glace Bay man with dementia

Police on Cape Breton are asking for the public's help in locating an 87-year-old man from Glace Bay who lives with dementia.

Evan John (Jackie) Davies was last seen leaving his home on Mary Street in Glace Bay Monday at noon.

According to Cape Breton Regional police, Davies was travelling in a white Ford.

The SUV is described as being a 2017 Escape with licence plate GLT 136. Police said Davies could be in the New Waterford, Donkin or Port Morien areas.

Davies is described as being five feet eight inches tall tall with a thin build, short grey hair and goatee.

Two emergency alerts were issued on phones in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality asking for the public's help.

Police are asking the public to contact police at 902-563-5151 or Crime Stoppers with any information.

