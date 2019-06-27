Hearing concludes into police handling of young man's death in Cape Breton

One of the lead investigators answered questions Tuesday as a Nova Scotia Police Review Board hearing examining the police investigation into a Cape Breton teen's death in 2018 concluded in Sydney.

Joneil Hanna, 17, of North Sydney was killed in a fatal collision in Leitches Creek shortly after he left a large outdoor graduation party.

The driver of the vehicle, Hayden Laffin, now 23, was charged with obstruction of justice, but those charges were later withdrawn.

Sgt. Jack Burke of the Cape Breton Regional Police was asked why Laffin was not interviewed until two days after the collision.

Hayden Laffin is shown entering Sydney provincial court in this file photo. (Norma Jean MacPhee/CBC)

Burke said attempts were made to speak to Laffin and his girlfriend the day of the collision.

"Hayden was far too distraught to interview at the time," Burke said. "But he was still co-operating."

Through the review board hearing, police have described that night as "chaotic, as they responded to an unruly party where there was underage drinking, followed by a confusing crime scene where Hanna's body was found."

But when questioned on how and when key witness statements were taken, Burke said he did not think there was a "lack of direction" in the investigation.

Hanna's family laid the complaint with the review board, saying they believe Laffin was intoxicated and police should not have let him leave the scene.

Joneil Hanna's family wearing 'Justice for Joneil' hats and masks. (Matthew Moore/CBC)

The review panel has finished hearing evidence.

Lawyers for Hanna's family and the Cape Breton Regional Police will file written submissions.

There's no indication when the review board will release a decision in the case.

