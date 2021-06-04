C.B. police arrest man in connection with motorcycle gang activity

A 53-year-old man from Ben Eoin, N.S., is facing more than 20 charges including cocaine possession and associating with a motorcycle gang after an arrest in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release that James Robert Berthiaume was stopped in a vehicle on Railroad Street on Thursday as part of an investigation into motorcycle gangs in CBRM.

Police said Berthiaume was under previous court conditions that include having no contact with the Outlaws motorcycle gang after he was charged with firearms offences in October.

In a Facebook posting at the time, police said they seized a variety of weapons and gang clothing.

On Thursday, police said they found Berthiaume in possession of cocaine.

He was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and was due in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information on motorcycle gangs to call them at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

