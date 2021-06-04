Skip to Main Content
C.B. police arrest man in connection with motorcycle gang activity

Cape Breton Regional Police say a 53-year-old man was arrested in Sydney and charged with cocaine possession, as well as breaches of previous court orders that include having no contact with the Outlaws motorcycle gang.

John Robert Berthiaume and Jennifer Lynn Chisholm faced multiple charges after police seized weapons and motorcycle gang gear from their Ben Eoin property in October 2020. (Cape Breton Regional Police/Facebook)

A 53-year-old man from Ben Eoin, N.S., is facing more than 20 charges including cocaine possession and associating with a motorcycle gang after an arrest in Sydney.

Cape Breton Regional Police said in a news release that James Robert Berthiaume was stopped in a vehicle on Railroad Street on Thursday as part of an investigation into motorcycle gangs in CBRM.

Police said Berthiaume was under previous court conditions that include having no contact with the Outlaws motorcycle gang after he was charged with firearms offences in October.

In a Facebook posting at the time, police said they seized a variety of weapons and gang clothing.

On Thursday, police said they found Berthiaume in possession of cocaine.

He was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre and was due in Sydney provincial court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information on motorcycle gangs to call them at 902-563-5151 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

