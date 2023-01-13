Man charged with second-degree murder in 2021 death in Cape Breton

A murder charge has been laid in connection to the death of a man on a Cape Breton sidewalk almost two years ago.

Cape Breton Regional Police announced on Friday they had charged 31-year-old Jarrot Bradley Currie of Glace Bay with second-degree murder.

Police say 42-year-old Christopher Allan Reid was found injured on Mitchell Avenue in Dominion, N.S., on the morning of Jan. 31, 2021.

Reid was treated by paramedics at the scene. He died a short time later.

Police say the arrest follows an investigation by their major crime unit with assistance from the provincial medical examiner's office.

Few other details were provided in a news release Friday. Police did not immediately respond to an interview request.

An investigation is ongoing. Police say they are treating Reid's death as an isolated incident.

