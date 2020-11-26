Cape Breton police lay 55 charges against four suspects

Four people in Sydney, N.S., are facing a total of 55 charges involving weapons, drugs and stolen vehicles and property.

In a news release, Cape Breton Regional Police said the arrests were the result of more than three weeks of investigation that started after a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the Hardwood Hill Cemetery on Oct. 30.

The vehicle took off when approached by officers and was later found parked on Cabot Street. Police say it was stolen and had weapons and drugs inside.

That led investigators to an address on Victoria Road, where police found three of the suspects and another stolen vehicle.

A fourth suspect was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Police say additional charges are expected against three more people.

