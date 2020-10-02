Skip to Main Content
Cape Breton police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Gabarus, N.S. Gabarus Highway is blocked off around Canoe Lake Road.

Cape Breton Regional Police are at the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash in Gabarus. (CBC file photo)

Cape Breton Regional Police are warning motorists of a fatal crash in Gabarus Friday afternoon.

In a tweet just before 3 p.m., police said Gabarus Highway is blocked off around Canoe Lake Road.

It is believed the accident involved a motorcycle.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

There are no more details at this time. 

