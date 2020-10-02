Cape Breton police investigate fatal motorcycle crash

Cape Breton Regional Police are warning motorists of a fatal crash in Gabarus Friday afternoon.

In a tweet just before 3 p.m., police said Gabarus Highway is blocked off around Canoe Lake Road.

It is believed the accident involved a motorcycle.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

There are no more details at this time.

