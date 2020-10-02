Cape Breton police investigate fatal motorcycle crash
Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a fatal crash in Gabarus, N.S. Gabarus Highway is blocked off around Canoe Lake Road.
Gabarus Highway is blocked off around Canoe Lake Road
Cape Breton Regional Police are warning motorists of a fatal crash in Gabarus Friday afternoon.
In a tweet just before 3 p.m., police said Gabarus Highway is blocked off around Canoe Lake Road.
It is believed the accident involved a motorcycle.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
There are no more details at this time.
Motorists: Gabarus Hwy is closed to traffic just past Canoe Lake Rd, where police are on scene of a fatal motorcycle collision. Please avoid the area.—@CBRegPolice
MORE TOP STORIES