Cape Breton police warning retailers about bogus $100 bills

Cape Breton Regional Police are warning retailers to be on the lookout after counterfeit $100 bills were found in the Sydney area.

Two men have been arrested and an investigation is underway after 10 incidents were reported to police in the last two months.

So far, a 41-year-old from Sydney River, N.S., and a 45-year-old from Bras d'Or, N.S., are facing charges of fraud and possessing and passing counterfeit money in connection with two of those incidents, said police spokesperson Desiree Magnus.

One arrest was made Feb. 19 and the other was on March 3. The men's names are not being released because the charges have not been filed with the courts yet and the investigation is continuing, Magnus said.

Hologram altered

The bills have been altered with pieces from other bank notes, she said.

For example, the hologram is supposed to contain the same number as the bill's denomination, but in this case the $100 bills have the number 5 in the hologram.

They also all have the same serial number: DB66688803.

Police say retailers should check the Bank of Canada website for details on those and other ways to spot counterfeit money.

They are asking anyone who sees suspicious money or has information on counterfeiting to call the police's non-emergency line at 902-563-5151.

