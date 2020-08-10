Cape Breton police investigate suspected arson outside church

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a suspected arson after someone set a fire outside a Sydney-area church Sunday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Salvation Army church at 7:30 p.m. The fire was contained to a side wall, but it was set near propane tanks.

Platoon Chief Paul Ferguson said they turned the investigation over to police.

"Once we looked at the scene, the fire marshal's office and the police were called in immediately," he said. "It's currently in their hands and I know they're investigating several avenues to come to a successful conclusion."

Platoon Chief Paul Ferguson says an accelerant was used in the fire. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Ferguson said the fire outside the building was put out quickly, but the situation could have been very serious if it had spread to the building. He said an accelerant was used.

"We're more concerned with the intent on how this happened. Fortunately, the Salvation Army can continue the good work that they do in the community today instead of focusing on rebuilding their facility," he said.

CBRP have confirmed they're investigating an arson, but did not provide further details.

The fire was set near propane tanks outside the church. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Ferguson is urging anyone who may have seen something to call police or Crime Stoppers.

'You don't expect something like that'

Major Corey Vincent, the pastor of the Sydney Community Church, said it was a frightening situation. He doesn't know who could be responsible.

"I can't even begin to speculate why someone would do such a violent act against a church and especially against the Salvation Army," he said.

The attempted arson has angered some people who work across the street at the Sydney Call Centre. The Salvation Army provided money and food for the workers when the business shut down at Christmastime in 2018.

Call centre workers Kevin MacInnis and Tammy Baldock say they're angry about the incident. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"Honestly it's disgusting," said employee Tammy Baldock. "I have a single mom on my team who they reached out and helped a lot. And for this to happen, she's just floored."

Fellow employee Dan MacInnis said he couldn't believe someone would do that to the Salvation Army.

"In the world we live in now there's so much craziness," he said. "This should be the last thing people should be considering. In a small area like this you don't expect something like that ever."

Pastor implores forgiveness

Corey Vincent said despite the seriousness of the situation, it's important to forgive whoever did this.

"I would like for the community to feel the same way we do about the situation: that there's enough hatred in the world and some people just need more support," he said.

"There are consequences for this type of behaviour, but I would just like to give him a hug and let him know that he is loved."

