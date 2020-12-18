Suspect charged after 75-year-old man assaulted in Cape Breton

Cape Breton Regional Police have charged a Sydney man in connection with the assault and robbery of a 75-year-old victim earlier this week.

The assault happened on Monday evening, according to police.

Police say a man was assaulted in his vehicle after individuals approached him outside the Sydney Credit Union on Townsend Street and asked him for a ride. The release said they got away after taking his wallet.

The victim was treated in hospital and later released.

In a media release, police say they were able to identify the suspect with the help of witness information.

Larry Daniel John Stevens was arrested Friday afternoon and remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre. He is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and wearing a disguise.

Cape Breton Regional Police are still looking for other people of interest and further charges are pending, they said.

According to media reports, Stevens was charged last year with robbery with violence and assault with a weapon. He was also charged with manslaughter after a fatal pedestrian/vehicle crash in Sydney in 2017.

MORE TOP STORIES