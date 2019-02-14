Cape Breton pharmacist loses licence to practise

A Cape Breton pharmacist no longer has a licence to practise.

The Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists revoked the licence of Shelley Ross in a decision dated January 25, 2019.

The decision, posted on the college's website, does not indicate a reason, although it does note that Ross made the request for the revocation and that the registrar provided materials for the hearing committee to review.

The decision refers to Section 77 of the Nova Scotia Registration, Licensing and Professional Accountability Regulations under the Pharmacy Act.

That section indicates that a respondent who admits to some or all of the allegations in a complaint may ask to have their licence revoked.

Ross has been the subject of two suspensions by the College in the past five years.

In March 2014, while working at a pharmacy in Sydney, she admitted to removing benzodiazepines from the pharmacy inventory for her own use, without a prescription.

160 fake prescriptions

She also wrote 160 fake prescriptions over several years and provided a fake urine sample to investigators.

Ross admitted to professional misconduct and was suspended for six months. She was also ordered to pay $15,000 in fines and costs.

In February 2017, while working at a pharmacy in Glace Bay, Ross again admitted to professional misconduct, in part, for writing a prescription for a fabricated patient.

She also ordered narcotics for the pharmacy, although she had no authority to do so.

Ross was suspended for another six months and ordered to pay a fine and costs of $7,500.

According to Nova Scotia's pharmacy regulations, a pharmacist who requests that their licence be revoked under Section 77 cannot have it reinstated.

