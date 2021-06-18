Cape Breton school, bus facility get $454K for paving projects

The Nova Scotia government announced funding Friday to pave areas at two Cape Breton schools.

The province will spend $454,000 on paving projects at Dalbrae Academy and the Strait Regional Centre for Education's bus maintenance facility.

Dalbrae's project involves fully paving its parking lot, while the second project paved the bus garage.

"Our school grounds are well used by our students, staff and community partners, including Strathspey Performing Arts Centre and the Eastern Counties Regional Library, which are co-located in the school," Carol Smith, Dalbrae's principal, said in a news release.

"This paving project has certainly improved the safety and accessibility of our school parking lot for all who use it and has enhanced our school property."

MORE TOP STORIES