Cape Breton group to pitch 36,000 people on moving to island

A Cape Breton business group will contact people who offered to move to the island in exchange for a job and free land to see if they're still interested, even without the perks.

Two years ago, the Farmer's Daughter country store in Whycocomagh, N.S., needed to find workers.

The company developed a social media campaign offering two free acres of land to anyone who would come and work there for five years.

Within a week, the company had 4,000 applications. Eventually, they got hundreds of thousands from around the world.

Funding to contact prospects

The Cape Breton Partnership has received $108,000 to take on the project, some of which came from the province, while $81,000 came from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The Partnership bought special software and is hiring consultants to help sort through the list of contacts.

Carla Arsenault, the Partnership's CEO, said the group expects to contact about 36,000 people to see if any might consider coming to Cape Breton.

"Here's a tremendous opportunity," she said.

"There are thousands of people all over the world who are interested in this island. They've reached out to Farmer's Daughter, so we thought how can we use that for Cape Breton to see who, of those, are interested in perhaps looking at moving to Cape Breton, working here, studying here, visiting here and learning more about our beautiful island?"

'A unique opportunity'

Arsenault said it's too soon to say how many will still be interested in Cape Breton and under what circumstances.

"We're not sure what that number will end up looking like, but we are certainly excited at the prospect of connecting with these people and hoping to share more information to them about what Cape Breton Island has to offer," she said.

It's also hard to say what kind of response rate would be considered a success, said Arsenault.

"It's difficult to say if it's a 10 per cent response rate that we'll get, or a two per cent, so we're really not sure," she said.

"But we're quite excited at the prospect of trying, and it's a unique opportunity to see how we can use technology to directly connect with people who've already shown an interest in Cape Breton.

The project is expected to wrap up next spring.

