New website aims to foster entrepreneurship in Cape Breton

The Cape Breton Partnership has launched a website that's being called a "one-stop shop" for local entrepreneurs.

Carla Arsenault, the president and CEO of the business organization, said it has recognized for years that it's difficult for people who want to start a business to know where to begin.

"So rather having to call 10 different organizations to try to figure out who to go to, this website is a fantastic place for people to start," said Arsenault.

Arsenault said the website, www.entrepreneurcb.com, provides access to tools and resources for entrepreneurs to launch or further develop their business.

She said it covers everything from product or service development, access to financing, franchising, to advice on tax preparation and sales and marketing.



Jill McPherson, who is planning to open Island Folk Cider House in Sydney early next year, said the website will be a valuable tool.

Jill McPherson says the new website will be a useful tool for people trying to find the information they need to start a new business. (Submitted by Jill McPherson)

"For me, and I think this is something that a lot of people struggle with when starting a business, is that they don't know what they don't know," said McPherson.

She said she discovered that there is a lot of support available for startups.

But she said it can be time-consuming and overwhelming for people to search for that information in multiple locations.

The partnership is also offering to follow up with entrepreneurs who visit the site.

They're encouraging entrepreneurs to book a meeting with their team, which includes business partners and economic development officers.

