Cape Breton high school students concerned over outdoor graduation plan

Some Riverview Rural High School graduates are asking for their outdoor grand march to be rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The march, organized by parents of graduates, is set to take place in the parking lot of the Mayflower Mall on June 21. The idea behind the outdoor march is to give Grade 12 students an opportunity to enjoy at least one part of the typical graduation activities with friends.

The event will be physically distant and parents will watch from their cars.

Chloe Syms and Katherine MacLeod, co-presidents of the school's student union, say their main reason for wanting to change the date to later this summer or even fall is to accommodate students who aren't able to attend because they're highly susceptible to contracting COVID-19.

"All it takes is one person who doesn't think that they're sick to infect people unknowingly and we just don't want anybody to have to be afraid to go or to feel that they can't go," Syms said.

They also heard from other students unable to attend because of job commitments or being out of province.

Concerned over spread

"With all the restrictions with social distancing and such you wouldn't be able to get pictures with your friends or your dates, you would not be able to do your father-daughter dance or your mother-son dance because your family has to stay in the car," Syms said.

MacLeod said many students, even the ones not susceptible, are also worried about contracting and spreading the virus at such an event.

"They feel like they can't go because of these reasons and it's also just due to short notice," she said.

MacLeod added she and Syms have no ill feelings toward the parents and commends them on the job they did to set up the grand march.

"In no way are we not grateful for what the parents are trying to do," MacLeod said. "We understand that they are trying their best to have something for us, and all the while trying to keep us safe."

