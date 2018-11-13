Cape Breton Oilers logo makes comeback

A gift shop in Sydney is now selling a sought-after emblem of Cape Breton pride.

The Best of Cape Breton Gift Shop has obtained exclusive rights from the National Hockey League to sell Cape Breton Oilers merchandise.

The team was part of the American Hockey League from 1988-96 and called Sydney's Centre 200 home.

Lynn Richardson was at the shop on Friday, picking up a T-shirt for her son, who now lives in Hammonds Plains.

"He and his friends used to have a street hockey team and they called themselves the Cape Breton Oilers," said Richardson. "Plus, he has the Cape Breton Oilers tattoo on his arm."

In demand for years

Customers have asked for Oilers merchandise for years, says David Farmer, a manager with Breton Ability Centre in Sydney. The centre serves adults with disabilities.

David Farmer is a manager at Breton Ability Centre. (Holly Conners/CBC)

The Best of Cape Breton gift shop is one of the ability centre's social enterprises. All proceeds go to the centre's charitable foundation and support programming for residents — something that helped in negotiations with the NHL.

"I explained, where we're a social enterprise, how this is going to help make a difference," Farmer said. "I think they probably thought it was a good story."

Merchandise to be released gradually

The shop has a limited quantity of Oilers merchandise — 300 units each of T-shirts, hoodies, ball caps and other apparel — that it plans to release over the next year.

They've been going fast. In the first week, the shop's online store shipped dozens of parcels across Canada.

"The team was tied to Cape Breton Island for so many years, and people still hold that piece of history to their heart," said Farmer.

"And when you look at the logo, it's a really cool, unique logo. So if you're walking through the airport and see someone … wearing it in Toronto, you're just drawn to that person cause you know you're from the same island."