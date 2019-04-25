As Cape Breton byelections near, parties talk health care

As voting day for two Cape Breton byelections nears, health care remains a key issue in the region.

On Friday, Nova Scotia NDP Leader Gary Burrill spoke in North Sydney alongside the party's candidate for Northside-Westmount, Ronald Crowther, and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg candidate Mary Beth MacDonald.

The two candidates and Burrill signed a declaration of support for the community hospitals. The declaration was initiated by Cape Breton Centre MLA and NDP health critic Tammy Martin earlier this year.

The province's Liberal government plans to close the Northside General Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital to focus resources on the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and the Glace Bay Hospital. The Liberals have also pledged to build new community health centres in New Waterford and North Sydney.

Burrill said the population in these communities are large enough that they need emergency medical facilities.

"In my judgment it is absurd to look at a population centre like the Northside and say that that group of people does not need to have a hospital, clearly they do," said Burrill.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston said his party wants to sit down with health care professionals and community members to find a health care solution that works for everyone involved before making a decision on Cape Breton community hospitals.

The byelections for Northside-Westmount and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg will be held Sept. 3.

