Cape Breton council stands by nighttime parade ban decision

Cape Breton regional council will stand by its decision to ban nighttime parades, a move that has upset many people around the municipality.

It was one of a number of new rules adopted by council last month in an effort to make parades safer.

"The outcry was immediate and consistent," said District 8 Coun. Amanda McDougall. "There were people in tears saying we've taken away their family traditions."

McDougall, who said she collected 870 signatures for a petition and close to 100 letters asking for the ban to be reinstated, tabled a motion during a special council meeting Monday to have council reconsider the ban.

She and other councillors for communities affected by the ban argued that accidents can happen any time, day or night, and that council had adopted a list of new rules aimed at making all parades safer.

Councillors Kendra Coombes, left, and Amanda McDougall look at social media posts from people upset about Monday's vote not to reconsider the parade ban. (Holly Conners/CBC)

They also expressed concern that the public had not been consulted prior to the decision.

District 10 Coun. Darren Bruckschwaiger questioned whether that consultation is appropriate in matters of public safety.

He and others around the council table said they felt compelled to follow the advice of Cape Breton Regional Police.

"God forbid if something happened and I didn't accept that recommendation from police, I'd have a hard time living with myself," said District 5 Coun. Eldon MacDonald.

The motion to reconsider the ban was defeated 6-4.

A separate recommendation made last month by municipal staff to eliminate community parades and hold only two regional parades per year was simply dropped on Monday.

District 11 Coun. Kendra Coombes said for people living outside of Sydney, this could be viewed as good news.

"I think today they can be relieved that they are continuing with community parades," she said. "Unfortunately, they're going to look a little different."

