Murder suspect adds mischief charge after Cape Breton police headquarters floods

Cape Breton regional police have charged a man from New Waterford, N.S., with second-degree murder in two separate cases going back to 2021. He's also been charged with mischief in relation to a flood at police headquarters this week that caused significant water damage.

Dakota Charles Williams, 27, is also facing a charge of breaking and entering in relation to one of the deaths.

David Sheppard died after being found beaten in his Glace Bay home two years ago. Christopher Reid died around the same time after being found injured on a sidewalk in nearby Dominion.

Police spokesperson Desiree Magnus said the cases are unrelated.

Earlier this week, police also charged 42-year-old Stephen Troy MacDonald of Glace Bay with second-degree murder in Sheppard's death. Earlier this year, they charged 31-year-old Jarrot Bradley Currie of Glace Bay in Reid's death.

Williams and MacDonald are also charged with breaking and entering in Sheppard's death.

Williams is facing a separate charge of mischief over $5,000 after the Cape Breton police headquarters in Sydney flooded while he was being held overnight on Thursday.

Magnus said the water damage was "significant," affecting three floors and closing the building all day Friday.

On Friday afternoon, she said it was still unclear just how much damage was done, but files and computers appear to be fine.

"A lot of that is still being assessed at this point," Magnus said.

Cleanup is being done over the weekend and the headquarters is expected to reopen Monday morning.

