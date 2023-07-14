Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Murder suspect adds mischief charge after Cape Breton police headquarters floods

Cape Breton regional police say a New Waterford man was involved in two unrelated deaths dating back to January 2021 in the Glace Bay area.

Police say New Waterford man was involved in 2 unrelated deaths going back to 2021 in the Glace Bay area

Tom Ayers · CBC News ·
A large red brick building labelled police headquarters is shown.
Cape Breton regional police say a murder suspect is also facing a charge of mischief over $5,000 after headquarters flooded Thursday night while the man was in custody. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Cape Breton regional police have charged a man from New Waterford, N.S., with second-degree murder in two separate cases going back to 2021. He's also been charged with mischief in relation to a flood at police headquarters this week that caused significant water damage.

Dakota Charles Williams, 27, is also facing a charge of breaking and entering in relation to one of the deaths.

David Sheppard died after being found beaten in his Glace Bay home two years ago. Christopher Reid died around the same time after being found injured on a sidewalk in nearby Dominion.

Police spokesperson Desiree Magnus said the cases are unrelated.

Earlier this week, police also charged 42-year-old Stephen Troy MacDonald of Glace Bay with second-degree murder in Sheppard's death. Earlier this year, they charged 31-year-old Jarrot Bradley Currie of Glace Bay in Reid's death.

Williams and MacDonald are also charged with breaking and entering in Sheppard's death.

Williams is facing a separate charge of mischief over $5,000 after the Cape Breton police headquarters in Sydney flooded while he was being held overnight on Thursday.

Magnus said the water damage was "significant," affecting three floors and closing the building all day Friday.

On Friday afternoon, she said it was still unclear just how much damage was done, but files and computers appear to be fine.

"A lot of that is still being assessed at this point," Magnus said.

Cleanup is being done over the weekend and the headquarters is expected to reopen Monday morning.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tom Ayers

Reporter/Editor

Tom Ayers has been a reporter and editor for 37 years. He has spent the last 19 covering Cape Breton and Nova Scotia stories. You can reach him at tom.ayers@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

    A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

    Sign up now

    now