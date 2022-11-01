Cape Breton police upgrade charge to murder after man dies in shooting

Cape Breton Regional Police have laid a first-degree murder charge after a man died following a shooting last week.

It happened on Oram Drive in the community of Florence, north of Sydney.

Brandon Tyler Mackinnon, 24, was initially charged with attempted murder after a man suffered serious head injuries in the incident.

The 28-year-old victim, who was from the nearby community of Alder Point, was initially sent to hospital in Sydney and Halifax. He has since died.

Police say the two men knew each other. The victim's name is being withheld at the request of family.

Mackinnon is also facing charges of uttering threats, possession and careless use of a weapon, and breaches of a previous court order.

