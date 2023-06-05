Cape Breton mourning community, hockey icon Blair Joseph

People in Cape Breton are mourning the loss of an icon in hockey circles and the wider community.

Blair Joseph, 78, died of cancer on the weekend and those who knew him say he had an impact at all levels of the game.

"He was bigger than life and the Bearcat was special," said Paul MacDonald, general manager of the Centre 200 arena in Sydney, N.S. "He was a person who cared about his community and he cared about his family and, you know, it's tough."

Joseph, who was widely known in the community by the nickname Bearcat, played hockey from high school to senior leagues.

But he was probably best known as an assistant coach and scout with the former Cape Breton Screaming Eagles, now the Cape Breton Eagles.

MacDonald, who was president of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team while Joseph was behind the bench, said Joseph knew the game inside out, but his biggest impact was helping motivate young players.

Loved the game and community

"He really loved the game and wanted to pass along anything that he knew and could help anybody with," MacDonald said.

Joseph also showed his love for the community by helping people out whenever he could, but he was not one to talk much about that, MacDonald also said.

"He had a heart of gold. Big heart and I think it's going to be tough for a lot of people over the next little while, remembering all the things that Blair did for people in the community."

Joseph came from a large family and all the boys played hockey, said Fabian Joseph, the youngest of 14 siblings.

"It was a fabric of our family," he said. "Hockey was always a big part of our family and gave us an identity in the community."

Joseph earned the nickname Bearcat because of the difference between his stature and his attitude, his brother said.

"He was not a big man," Fabian Joseph said. "He was probably 5-6 and maybe played at I don't know, 155, 160 [pounds], but he took on all comers.

"He was probably one of the most competitive people I ever met. Didn't matter what he was playing, whether it was a [card] game of cribbage or tarabish, or bowling. Didn't matter. He played to win."

Fabian was drafted by the Toronto Maple Leafs and carved out a career in the minor leagues, playing in the World Hockey League and the American Hockey League.

He was also a coach and once, while working with the Moncton Wildcats, found himself behind the bench opposite his older brother and the Screaming Eagles.

Fabian Joseph said his brother Blair was a huge factor in his success in the pro leagues and was a mentor.

"Not only on the ice but off the ice, just by the way he carried himself and the way he treated people," Fabian Joseph said.

"A very humble guy ... and he had a huge influence on me as a player and as a coach."

A competitive boxer and golfer

Fabian Joseph said his brother was also a competitive boxer who sparred with some Canadian champions and later took up golf, playing rounds with many of his former on-ice foes.

"[He] was very competitive during the game, but it was left at the rink afterwards," Fabian said.

Blair had a recent battle with cancer and Fabian said his brother was touched by the outpouring of support he got during his last fight.

