Man says Cape Breton police officer punched him in the head 3 times

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating after a Cape Breton man claimed he was beaten by a Cape Breton Regional Police officer while handcuffed in a police car.

Chris Bernard said he was punched in the head three times by an officer while his hands were cuffed behind him.

Bernard, 39, said he was arrested outside a bar in Sydney two weeks ago. He admitted he wasn't supposed to be at the bar due to probation conditions.

He said he was intoxicated but didn't resist arrest.

"What I wanted him to do was just treat me fair," said Bernard.

'He started swinging right away'

Bernard said he got into an argument with the arresting officer while they were driving in the car. "We actually were having a shouting match," he said.

Bernard said the car came to a stop soon after. At that point, Bernard said the officer opened the back door.

"And as soon as he opened it, there was no words spoken," he said. "He started swinging right away."

Chris Bernard says this picture was taken immediately after police released him from his night in jail. (Submitted by Chris Bernard)

He said he took three punches to the head.

"The first punch got me in the side of the head because of my attempt at not getting anything in the face," said Bernard. "And then for some stupid reason, I looked right at him and I got one right in the nose, which is when I felt heat coming down my face — like I could tell I was bleeding pretty heavily. And then one more in the ear.

"And then I don't remember nothing after that. When I woke up, I was coughing on my blood because I was in between the seats."

SIRT investigation

At the jail, Bernard said he tried to tell other officers what had happened to him. "They said absolutely nothing," he said.

At some point, Bernard said a decision was made to call an ambulance. He said he was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

He said he spent the rest of the night in jail.

A man is alleging a Cape Breton Regional Police officer punched him in the head three times while handcuffed in a police vehicle. (CBC)

The Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT), which independently investigates serious matters involving police, is looking into Bernard's allegations.

"The investigation is not completed and once it is we will issue a report," said Felix Cacchione, SIRT's director.

Police not commenting

Bernard, who is Indigenous, doesn't believe he was targeted because of ethnicity. "I think he was a man and I was a man and I think one man crossed the line."

He said he wants the officer held accountable. "I just don't want him to do that again — or to think twice," said Bernard. "It could have been anybody."

The Cape Breton Regional Police said they do not speak to matters that are under SIRT investigation.

