Cape Breton man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 death of Cassidy Bernard

A We'koqma'q First Nation woman was beaten by the father of her infant daughters and tucked into bed once she became unconscious, a Nova Scotia court heard Monday as Dwight Austin Isadore pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the young mother's death.

Isadore was initially charged with second-degree murder in the October 2018 death of 22-year-old Cassidy Bernard, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Monday in Port Hawkesbury.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Isadore and his on-again, off-again girlfriend had been arguing by text message in the days before her death.

The Wagmatcook man showed up at Bernard's home unexpectedly in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018.

He admitted to striking Bernard roughly 10 times on the head, face and neck as hard as he could.

After Bernard fell silent, Isadore said he tried to wake her. When she could not be roused, Isadore carried Bernard to her room, tucked her into bed and tried to cover the bruising on her face with makeup. He also wiped down his fingerprints.

Arrest made a year later

Bernard's body was discovered in her home three days later. At the time, family members said Bernard's twins were discovered in the home severely dehydrated but otherwise unharmed.

RCMP arrested Isadore a little over a year after Bernard's death.

The arrest followed a six-month-long sting known as a Mr. Big operation in which Isadore confessed the details of his crime to an undercover officer.

In a typical Mr. Big scenario, an undercover officer befriends a suspect and convinces them to join a criminal gang. The suspect is eventually pressed into sharing their misdeeds to a crime boss in order to gain acceptance into the gang.

The suspect's confession is then used to launch a prosecution against them.

Sentencing set for July 6

In addition to manslaughter, Isadore also pleaded guilty to abandoning the twin daughters he shared with Bernard.

Isadore is due back in court July 6 in Port Hawkesbury for sentencing.

Bernard's death prompted a number of marches and rallies in Cape Breton to call attention to missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across the country.

MORE TOP STORIES