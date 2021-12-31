Cape Breton man charged with extortion now faces firearms charges

Nova Scotia RCMP say a Cape Breton man was charged with several firearms offences Friday.

Frank Eckhardt, 56, of Grand River, N.S., faces charges of:

careless transportation of a firearm (three counts).

careless storage of a firearm (four counts).

unlawful possession of a firearm (two counts).

possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unlawful (two counts).

possession of a weapon obtained in the commission of an offence (two counts).

RCMP said the investigation began as a report of shots fired near a residence in Cape George on Dec. 20.

On Dec. 23, police arrested Eckhardt and searched his Grand River home. Police said they seized handguns, ammunition, gun powder and cash.

Eckhardt was released on conditions and is due back in Port Hawkesbury provincial court on Feb. 9.

Eckhardt faces other legal issues. He was arrested Dec. 6 and charged with extortion after a German couple alleged he threatened to get them deported after they asked to legally break a lease on a property they rented from him.

He's scheduled to appear in the same court on Feb. 28 to answer to that charge.

In 2020, another couple who rented from him said he sent them Nazi propaganda.

