Cape Breton likely getting most of the snow this weekend

It's Cape Breton's turn for a heavy dumping of snow this weekend.

According to CBC Meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, the heaviest snow is set for eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, which could see between 15 and 30 centimetres by Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, Richmond, Victoria and Sydney Metro and Cape Breton counties. There is a risk of freezing rain inland early on Sunday morning.

Maximum wind gusts are expected to be from 40-70 km/h.

A special weather statement in effect for Colchester County, the part of Halifax County east of Porters Lake and Pictou County for late Saturday afternoon into early Sunday morning.

Those areas could see up to 15 cm with maximum wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

Between three and seven cm are expected in the Halifax Regional Municipality between Saturday and Sunday.

The overnight winter parking ban is on in Halifax from 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

