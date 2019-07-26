Cape Breton Liberal MP still backs Inverness airport proposal

The Liberal MP for Cape Breton-Canso says he understands why the federal government won't fund a new airport for Inverness County, N.S., at this time.

Rodger Cuzner spearheaded the proposal on behalf of his constituents and the owners of the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses.

They had asked the federal and provincial governments for $18 million for an airport.

Cuzner said the project would create more job opportunities in rural Cape Breton, not just at the golf courses.

However, it ran into a lot of opposition from people who thought it would only benefit the wealthy, Cuzner said.

'Rich guys flying in' narrative

"We sort of lost the narrative on that right off the bat, that this is about rich guys flying in," he told CBC's Mainstreet Cape Breton on Friday.

Instead, the airport was aiming for commercial flights so that average tourists could fly directly into the region, Cuzner said.

Yesterday, Bernadette Jordan, the federal minister of Rural Economic Development, cancelled a review of the proposed airport, citing a lack of information on how it would benefit Cape Breton.

Review was fair: Cuzner

The proposal was supported by high-profile personalities and business owners, but also ran into stiff opposition from around the island and across the country.

Cuzner said Jordan gave the proposal a fair review.

"She absolutely saw the merit, but her concerns were legitimate, and the people that have raised concerns around this were absolutely legitimate," Cuzner said.

"She didn't close the door for future development, but at this point she didn't feel she had enough information, and enough of maybe the impacts, maybe some unintended consequences that would come out of there."

Cuzner said the funding application will likely be resubmitted with more supporting details, but probably not before the fall federal election.

Cuzner says the Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses have sparked an economic boom on the western side of Cape Breton Island. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

"The entrepreneurs that are investing in what's going on on the west side of the island, I'm confident that they'll want to continue to pursue this and they see the merit in this option," he said.

"I know how much work and energy and effort has gone into getting it to this, and I can't see this proposal being readdressed or reassessed during my time there."

Cuzner is not reoffering in the upcoming federal election.

He said the Cabot golf courses have sparked an economic boom on the western side of Cape Breton Island.

Cuzner said when he was first elected to parliament 19 years ago, the unemployment rate in Inverness was just under 25 per cent. The area now has full employment, Cuzner said, thanks to the golf courses and the supporting businesses that have sprung up since.

MORE TOP STORIES