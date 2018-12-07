Cape Breton charities open doors to struggling former ServiCom workers

Charities in Cape Breton are stepping up to meet an expected increase in demand after almost 600 people lost their jobs at a Sydney call centre.

On Thursday, ServiCom declared bankruptcy and closed. The company has operated in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality for the past 19 years, employing 700 people during peak periods.

What local charities are doing

Here are some of the things Cape Breton groups are doing to help the former ServiCom workers:

The The Salvation Army, Sydney Community Church on 55 Inglis St. will be opening its food bank on Friday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be opening its doors on Monday, Dec. 10, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for Christmas assistance registration.



Loaves and Fishes at 139 Charlotte St. in Sydney will be serving hot meals daily, on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.



The Glace Bay Food Bank Society is also available to support families in need. They can be reached at 902-849-0750.



The Salvation Army, Glace Bay Community Church says anybody needing assistance should contact them by phone at 902-849-1041 or 902-849-1076. People can also contact them through Facebook.

Government support programs

