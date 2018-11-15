Cape Breton organization launching pilot immigrant loan program

A Cape Breton non-profit organization is launching a new pilot program to help temporary residents start their own businesses.

Coastal Business Opportunities in Sydney is offering grants to temporary residents who are in midst of the immigration process and trying to start a business. They include those who are in Canada on visitor visas, student visas or work visas.

Trisha MacNeil, the executive director of Coastal Business, said one of the goals of the program is for the temporary residents to live in Cape Breton and keep their business on the island when they receive resident status.

"Temporary residents who start businesses while in the immigration process are putting down roots, and the more firmly rooted, the more likely they are to stay in our community," said MacNeil.

Coastal Business has been able to provide loans to local businesses started by residents but in the past they could only provide insight to temporary residents.

Since they are temporary residents, the loans will work differently than for permanent residents. The difference lies in the repayment of the loan. For temporary residents, the repayment will be congruent or less than the length remaining on their temporary status.

MacNeil said the temporary residents make it clear when speaking to her where they want to have their businesses.

"Those who came to see me were those who had expressed an interest in staying," said MacNeil.

She said it only makes sense to have a program like this because if they are asking for the assistance they are thinking about their future further than the time left on their temporary resident status.

"Most of us, when we're looking at starting a business, are thinking about the future plans, not just the next couple of months or the next year or two," said MacNeil.

Coastal Business Opportunities will be funding the program itself through the $250,000 it has available for investing each year.

