Skip to Main Content
Cape Breton nurses accused of forgery after patient's death appear in court

Cape Breton nurses accused of forgery after patient's death appear in court

Hearing dates have been set for two nurses charged with forging paperwork after the death of an elderly patient outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

Tammy Carrigan-Warner and Valerie MacGillivary were fired from their jobs

CBC News ·
A 79-year-old man was found unresponsive on a sidewalk outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in February. (Robert Short/CBC)

Two nurses charged with forgery after the death of a patient at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital have made appearances in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney.

Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 41, of Sydney and Valerie MacGillivary, 47, of Glace Bay were fired from the Nova Scotia Health Authority after a 79-year-old patient was found unresponsive on a sidewalk outside the hospital on Feb. 23.

A police investigation turned up evidence the women had forged documentation about the status of the patient in the overnight hours before his body was discovered.

Foul play was ruled out but Janet Knox, CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, described the man's death as preventable.

In court Thursday, Carrigan-Warner elected trial by judge and jury. A preliminary hearing will be held April 2.

MacGillivary has been released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 15 for a focus hearing.

That's a proceeding to clarify who the preliminary hearing will hear from and what evidence will be presented.

The name of the patient has not been released.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us