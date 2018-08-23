Cape Breton nurses accused of forgery after patient's death appear in court

Two nurses charged with forgery after the death of a patient at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital have made appearances in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Sydney.

Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 41, of Sydney and Valerie MacGillivary, 47, of Glace Bay were fired from the Nova Scotia Health Authority after a 79-year-old patient was found unresponsive on a sidewalk outside the hospital on Feb. 23.

A police investigation turned up evidence the women had forged documentation about the status of the patient in the overnight hours before his body was discovered.

Foul play was ruled out but Janet Knox, CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, described the man's death as preventable.

In court Thursday, Carrigan-Warner elected trial by judge and jury. A preliminary hearing will be held April 2.

MacGillivary has been released on a promise to appear in court Nov. 15 for a focus hearing.

That's a proceeding to clarify who the preliminary hearing will hear from and what evidence will be presented.

The name of the patient has not been released.