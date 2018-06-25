Skip to Main Content
2 Cape Breton hospitals to close, 2 other hospitals expanding
2 Cape Breton hospitals to close, 2 other hospitals expanding

Two Cape Breton hospitals will close while two others will be expanded, CBC News has learned.

The premier and health authority CEO are expected to make announcement later this morning

Northside General Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital are expected to be closed. (CBC)

Two Cape Breton hospitals will close while two others will expand, CBC News has learned. 

The province is set to make an announcement later today that Northside General Hospital and New Waterford Consolidated Hospital will close, while Glace Bay Hospital and Cape Breton Regional Hospital will be expanded.

The province is also expected to announce the opening of health care community centres to replace the two hospitals closing, however those would not be equipped with emergency rooms. The exact details are not yet clear.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Janet Knox, president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Health Authority, are expected to announce more details at 11:45 a.m. 

