Silence on closure of Cape Breton hospitals frustrates opposition MLAs

In June, the Nova Scotia government announced the closure of two Cape Breton hospitals and the redevelopment of two others to a chorus of boos from concerned residents.

The planning process was expected to take nine to 12 months to determine how best to replace the aging New Waterford and North Sydney hospitals with long-term care facilities and community health clinics.

In addition, the emergency departments in Glace Bay and Sydney were to be expanded and more acute care beds added to make up for the loss of the community hospitals.

The formal planning, including local consultation, was supposed to start immediately after the announcement.

But four months later, it's not clear whether the clock has started ticking.

The MLAs for North Sydney and New Waterford say they still haven't heard anything about the government's plans, and their constituents — including health-care workers — are also in the dark.

And despite promises in June, there have been no Cape Breton updates posted so far on a website about hospital redevelopments in the province.

Team not yet put together

On Friday, Nova Scotia Health Authority spokesperson Greg Boone said a project management team was still being assembled to guide the planning process.

He also said the health authority has been working on the project since June.

"What we've been doing since that time, the time of the announcement ... is we've been meeting with numerous individuals and groups, including staff and physicians at different points, to brief them on what the project is and the scope of the project as we know it to that point," he said.

"We helped clarify some information, we listened to some concerns, we've answered questions and we got feedback."

The project management team is expected to work "hand in hand" with the functional planning process, Boone said.

Announcement expected

But he could not say whether the four months it's taken so far to put a team in place will extend the time needed to complete planning.

"This is a big project," Boone said.

"We've already had work underway through that period without a full project team. That was led by our executive director with support from the vice-president responsible for the zone, so it wasn't as if we weren't doing anything."

An announcement is expected early this week on the project management team and more information will be available on the planning process, Boone said.

Eddie Orrell, the Progressive Conservative health critic and MLA for Northside-Westmount, said he gave the health authority some names of possible candidates for the project management team not long after the June announcement.

The way this government and this health authority has operated so far, I'm not one bit surprised that that's not in place yet. - Tory health critic Eddie Orrell

Since then, he hasn't heard anything and he's not sure if any of his suggestions were taken.

"Early in this process I was told they were going to put a team together," said Orrell, whose riding includes the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney.

"It was going to take up to nine months to do this functional plan of the facilities to see what was needed, where, when and what the plan was going to be.

"But they already had a plan to close the Northside General and New Waterford, so if you were going to do a planning schedule with a team of people in Cape Breton Island, why wouldn't you do that plan before you announced any closures or any changes?"

Northside-Westmount MLA Eddie Orrell says the government hasn't answered basic questions about staffing and patient care in the four months since the announcement. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

Orrell said he isn't surprised it's been four months since the government announcement with no sign of a project team.

"The way this government and this health authority has operated so far, I'm not one bit surprised that that's not in place yet."

Job uncertainty

Local politicians should be kept informed, he said, because they have contact with constituents and people in the health-care field every day, and people are upset with the process.

"We've got a bunch of people who work in the emergency rooms in New Waterford and North Sydney that don't know if they're going to have a job," said Orrell.

"They've brought in travel nurses throughout the summer to staff the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, when we've had nurses sitting either in unopen emergency departments or spread out throughout the hospital somewhere else."

Hospital maintenance staff are also worried about their future.

"If they're going to consolidate all of the services into two hospitals from four, how's that going to work with staffing and with patient care?" said Orrell. "We don't know that and no one seems to want to tell us that, but I believe they just don't know that, either."

Cape Breton Centre MLA Tammy Martin says she and her constituents know very little about the plans to close hospitals and consolidate health services. (Jean Laroche/CBC)

NDP health critic Tammy Martin said she hasn't heard anything lately about the government's plans.

"I met with a few from the health authority shortly after the announcement and they told me they would keep me in the loop and keep me up to date with information, and I've not heard anything since," said Martin, the MLA for Cape Breton Centre, which includes the New Waterford hospital.

"Sadly, I have to say my involvement and the community involvement has been just about nil.

"My constituents are scared. People in Cape Breton are scared. We've asked the health minister to come down, we've asked the premier to come down. We've just asked for somebody to come down and talk to us."

Even though the hospital closures and redevelopments are a couple of years down the road, Martin said the government should have done more by now.

"I would think before they came to announce the closure of our hospitals that they would have had these ducks in a row."