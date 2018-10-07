'Aggressive moose behaviour' shuts down trail at Cape Breton Highlands park

The Skyline Trail at the Cape Breton Highlands National Park is temporarily closed because of "aggressive moose behaviour," says Parks Canada.

The trail offers views of the Cabot Trail and the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

The announcement was made in a Facebook post Sunday morning at 11:20.

"Visitor safety is Parks Canada's top priority," said the post.

Parks Canada said it is monitoring the situation and will post new information when it becomes available.

Read more stories from CBC Nova Scotia.