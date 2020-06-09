Cape Breton high schools, parents plan celebrations for graduates

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of traditional rites of passage like high school proms, Cape Breton high schools are planning "recognition events" for graduates and some parent groups are arranging celebrations that respect public health protocols.

Both the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education and the Strait Regional Centre for Education said in email statements to CBC News that some form of recognition for graduates will occur at their high schools.

Deanna Gillis, a spokesperson for the Strait Regional Centre for Education, said those events, to be held between June 18-30, could include taking photographs of graduates receiving their diplomas, or virtual mementoes, including photo slideshows or a recording of the valedictorian address.

Guidelines from the province restrict the number of family members who will be able to attend.

Heather Peters, a parent of a graduate at Riverview Rural High School in Coxheath, N.S., is part of a group that is arranging a grand march outside of the school.

High school graduations and grand marches will look very different in Nova Scotia this June, as students must follow public health protocols, including physical distancing. (CBC)

Peters said it's important for the grads to have one last chance to see one another.

"They really don't have any kind of closure, they didn't know they weren't going to see their friends again," she said. "I think that's really going to have some sort of psychological impact down the road."

Peters said the grads in the grand march will have to be at least two metres apart and parents will have to stay in their vehicles to watch.

She said the grand march won't be as formal as usual, and she encourages the students to wear whatever they feel most comfortable in.

Parents at Sydney Academy are also planning a grand march, to be held outdoors.

'Pretty upsetting'

"There's a grad week in school, they didn't get to experience that," said parent Allison Smith.

She said she knew they needed to do something for the graduates.

"To not be able to see your best friend that you went all through school with graduate, it's pretty upsetting for them," said Smith. "That gives them a little bit of hope."

