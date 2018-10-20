Heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of eastern N.S.

Parts of eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton are under a heavy rainfall warning with up to 80 millimetres of rain forecasted to fall by Sunday night.

Heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads as well as localized flooding in low-lying areas, Environment Canada said Saturday in a special weather statement.

Washouts are also possible near rivers, creeks and culverts, the national weather service said.

Environment Canada warns road washouts in areas with rivers and culverts are possible with up to 80 millimetres of rain expected Saturday and Sunday over eastern parts of Nova Scotia. (Nic Meloney/CBC)

As well, wind speeds could hit 80 kilometres per hour in Inverness County on Saturday afternoon.

CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said Saturday the low-pressure system, which will affect all of Atlantic Canada, has southern Newfoundland as its bullseye, with 100-200 millimetres of rain possible in that region.

Marine Atlantic announced Saturday morning that it is delaying a number of sailings between Nova Scotia and Port Aux Basques, N.L. this weekend due to the wet and windy weather.