Confusion around hospitals dominates Cape Breton townhall meetings

A series of townhall discussions organized by the Nova Scotia Progressive Conservatives took place in Cape Breton on Sunday.

The Liberals announced in June they were closing the New Waterford and North Sydney hospitals, with plans to expand both the Glace Bay hospital and the regional emergency room.

Many people in the area are still trying to figure out what that means.

The meetings were held in North Sydney, New Waterford, and Glace Bay and were attended by more than 100 people.

Many talked of overcrowding and the long wait times they've experienced at the local hospitals, especially in emergency rooms.

"I came out here today because I have a real fear," said Christine Bonnar of North Sydney. "I am a senior citizen and I have a real fear of what's going to happen to me if I get sick."

'I listen to it daily'

Daniel McKeough is also worried. He's a pharmacist and is alarmed by the lack of doctors.

"I listen to it daily," said McKeough. "People come in and they have no refills on their prescriptions and what do you do, you know? I've got patients that need doctors but there's no doctors, what do you do?"

PC Leader Tim Houston attended all the sessions. He listened, took notes and answered questions.

Advocates from the Capers for Health Care group pressured Houston to sign a declaration to keep the hospitals open, but Houston says he wants to hear from more people before he commits to what his plan for health reform would be.

He said he would definitely have a better game plan.

"They refer to some sort of a plan existing, but they won't share it," said Houston.

"It's not fair to people to come in and say what you're taking away without explaining how they can access health care. That's a big, big issue. So, I certainly would never have done it that way."

Much of the frustration for those at the meetings stemmed from the lack a timeline for when and how the proposed hospital changes could take place.