WWII veteran's guns believed stolen the day of his funeral

RCMP in Cape Breton are looking for eight shotguns and rifles that are believed to have been stolen during a break-in on the day of the owner's funeral last week.

James Roderick (Parr) MacDougall, a 93-year-old veteran from Inverness, N.S., who served in the Canadian Navy during the Second World War, died on April 16.

MacDougall's son-in-law Peter Hart said the home on Broad Cove Banks Road was entered the day of MacDougall's funeral on April 25. The guns were taken, along with a chainsaw from a shed.

"I went in there on Thursday morning before the funeral to get his beret and his legion jacket with his medals and everything was fine," said Hart. "I went back the next day and somebody had forced the back door and stolen between eight and 10 guns and the gun case."

Hart said the family is upset.

"It was very disrespectful, hurtful, but the main concern is that no one gets hurt from those guns," he said.

RCMP said the weapons have trigger locks, but they are anxious to retrieve them.

"We just want to make sure that the public is safe, that these guns are located and returned," said Cpl. Lisa Croteau.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inverness District RCMP at 902-625-2220 or Crimestoppers.

