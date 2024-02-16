Cape Breton food banks work to dispel stigma of needing help with groceries

Even though more people than ever are using food banks, staff running them in Cape Breton are worried that stigma is still stopping people who need help from getting it.

They are taking steps to reduce longtime barriers, such as the embarrassment of being seen to be needing help with groceries.

Linda MacRae, food bank co-ordinator in Glace Bay, N.S., said there should not be any shame in asking for help.

"I think people have this idea that the food bank is just there for people who won't work or maybe have addictions of some sort," she said. "It is so far from the truth. I have people come in who have lost a spouse and that changed their income, [or they had] a separation or a divorce situation.

"We've had people who donated to the food bank who are now using our food bank and I tell them, 'It's OK.' For those of us who are comfortable, it can be taken away in a split second and it's called life."

MacRae said inflation and the economy have made it harder for people to make ends meet.

Need is even higher

In 2023, the Glace Bay food bank saw an 89 per cent increase in usage over the previous year and MacRae said usage so far this year is also rising.

But she said the need in the community is even higher.

"I know people that should be here and they're not, but we encourage the family members to step in and say, 'You know what? You come down and pick the order up for them.'"

MacRae said up to 100 people take advantage of the food bank's daily free meal, which is available to anyone, but people need to register for a food hamper once a month.

The Glace Bay operation puts together up to 40 hampers a day, but not all those registered take it every month.

Still, there are more families who should be registered and are not, she said.

Some people have a family member or friend register for them and pick up food orders.

The Glace Bay food bank hosts events throughout the year to bring people together and reduce stigma, such as the Christmas dinner for all ages seen in this 2017 file photo. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Some even send a taxi to pick up their allotment.

"We're absolutely OK with that," MacRae said. "My main goal here is to make sure they have food in their cupboards and we'll do whatever possibly we can to make sure that happens.

"If you don't want to walk in that door, there are options."

MacRae, a former board member who took over as co-ordinator about three years ago, also made sure all of the volunteer staff were vetted and trained to be compassionate and non-judgmental, to reduce any stigma for clients that may have been coming from inside the food bank.

Executive director Lawrence Shebib says the North Sydney food bank will deliver, if necessary, but also makes appointments for pickups to avoid lineups outside. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Executive director Lawrence Shebib said the North Sydney food bank also delivers orders, if necessary, and regularly makes appointments for people to pick up groceries to reduce the number of people lining up outside.

"By staggering them, they don't see too many other people here, so that kind of avoids that embarrassment of having to be here," he said.

The North Sydney operation has about 600 family registered, but on average provides for just over 200 a month.

Shebib said there are a lot of families that should be taking advantage of the food bank, but aren't.

It's difficult to know just how many, he said, but some are his neighbours.

'Enough food to supply anybody that's hungry'

"If you know them personally, you know what their income level is, I don't know how they do it," Shebib said.

"They do without, that's how they do it, I guess.

"I wish there was some way that we could encourage them to come, because we have enough food to supply anybody that's hungry."

To register with the Glace Bay food bank, call 902-849-0750, or in North Sydney, call 902-794-1104.

MORE TOP STORIES