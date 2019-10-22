Liberals poised to hang on to Cape Breton by narrow margin

It's been a nail-biter of an election night in Cape Breton.

Both ridings of Cape Breton-Canso and Sydney-Victoria teetered between the Liberals and Conservatives as the votes were counted Monday night, but the Liberals narrowly came out on top.

Liberal Mike Kelloway won the riding of Cape Breton-Canso, beating Conservative Alfie MacLeod who resigned his seat as a provincial MLA to run.

Speaking just before the riding was declared in his favour, Kelloway said seniors' concerns and issues affecting residents in rural areas were common topics as he visited homes in the riding.

"They're also looking for someone who's in the trenches, working with the not-for-profits, with the business community and education. There's a lot of different variables at play," said Kelloway, who works as community innovation lead for the Nova Scotia Community College. He also volunteers for the Glace Bay community group called Bay It Forward.

He said he is considering establishing a roaming office, to spend time in different parts of the riding that includes parts of Cape Breton Regional Municipality as well as Inverness, Richmond, Antigonish and Guyborough areas.

"My background is in rural development so I get it, so I want to bring democracy and their representative to them."

In Sydney-Victoria, Conservative candidate Eddie Orrell and Liberal Jaime Battiste battled until nearly every vote was counted.

The lead ping-ponged lasted right down to final poll count, with Battiste pulling forward at the end.

Battiste thanked his supporters before the results were announced.

"It's been an amazing journey no matter what the polls come out with tonight. All the ups and downs we had to go through daily, people in this room stuck by me," he said.

"You know we got to the finish line. No matter what the results are I"ve been really happy to have you on my team."

Battiste, a lawyer and member of the Mi'kmaq First Nation, was criticized for offensive social media posts he made in the past, for which he apologized.

Delilah Bernard, who lives in Ottawa but is from Eskasoni First Nation, worked on Battiste's campaign.

"I think it is an extremely important time in history. We've come so far in the last couple of decades for representation in the federal government," she said.

"A lot of people were really excited at the idea to have someone they could identify with in government."

Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny said Monday, he noticed an increase in interest among local First Nations in federal politics during this election.

