Cape Breton braces for up to 150 centimetres of snow

All Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education schools and worksites will be closed Monday as the region grapples with a winter storm that could bring as much as 150 centimetres of snow by the time it passes.

All schools and worksites in the Strait Regional Centre fo Education are also closing for Monday due to the weather. Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, the province's French school board, has closed its Cape Breton schools for Monday as well.

Motorists in Cape Breton are being asked to avoid unnecessary travel.

A news release on Sunday said Cape Breton Regional Police are responding to multiple calls of stuck vehicles hindering snow removal and the passage of emergency vehicles.

Winter parking restrictions are in effect throughout the Cape Breton Regional Municipality while the snow continues. A separate release on Sunday said police will ticket and tow any vehicles obstructing snow removal.

A Facebook post from Lyle Donovan, the EMO co-ordinator for Victoria County, said 90 per cent of roads in southern Victoria County are passable with caution, but some are impassable.

Donovan said Barachois to the Englishtown Ferry is impassable and Cape Smokey is open to one lane of traffic.

Transit Cape Breton is not operating on Sunday.

As of noon Sunday the Nova Scotia Power map showed 48 outages in the region affecting about 1,200 customers, most in North Sydney. Many of the outages are listed as being due to high winds and snow.

A statement from the utility said it is working with the EMO to plow areas where outages have happened so crews can get access and make repairs.

It said snow, wind and unplowed roads are affecting the ability of crews to travel safely to outage locations.

All Cape Breton University locations are closed on Sunday and Monday because of storm conditions.

